Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Trading Up 2.9% – Time to Buy?

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.95 and last traded at GBX 15.95. 2,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 55,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 price target on shares of Velocity Composites in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Velocity Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 40.

Get Velocity Composites alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Velocity Composites

Velocity Composites Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71.

Velocity Composites (LON:VEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported GBX (2) EPS for the quarter. Velocity Composites had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Velocity Composites plc will post 0.7403055 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Velocity Composites Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives. The company also offers engineered vacuum bag material kits; and honeycomb, core potting compounds, and co-bonded materials, including hole potting compound kits, cut shape metallic foils and meshes for lightning strike protection/EMI shielding, honeycomb and foam core products, and kitted co-bonded films.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.