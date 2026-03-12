Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.50. 88,215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 361,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.49.

Neo Lithium Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a market cap of C$958.79 million and a P/E ratio of 43.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 20.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Neo Lithium Company Profile

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina. Neo Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. As of January 26, 2022, Neo Lithium Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Zijin Mining Group Company Limited.

