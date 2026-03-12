Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBRW) Short Interest Update

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,261 shares, a growth of 318.2% from the February 12th total of 1,497 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,581 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 12,581 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Jeffs’ Brands Trading Down 15.3%

JFBRW stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,536. Jeffs’ Brands has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

About Jeffs’ Brands

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel and soft-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door and sets protectors for pets under the PetEvo brand; and bag sets and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand. It also provides reusable, self-cleansing pet hair removers for cats and dogs under the Wellted brand; and pest control products under the Fort brand.

