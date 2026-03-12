Seatrium (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Trading Up 7.2% – Still a Buy?

Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.9550 and last traded at $1.9550. 5,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 287% from the average session volume of 1,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.8240.

Seatrium Trading Down 4.9%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72.

Seatrium Company Profile

Seatrium is a Singapore‐based integrated marine and offshore engineering group formed through the consolidation of two established industry players in early 2024. Headquartered in Singapore, the company delivers end-to-end solutions across the life cycle of offshore and marine assets. Its core services include engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) for a broad range of structures, vessels and platforms.

The company’s capabilities span the design and fabrication of offshore drilling rigs, production platforms, floating production, storage and offloading units (FPSOs), as well as the conversion and repair of marine vessels.

