Head-To-Head Contrast: Bloomia (NASDAQ:TULP) vs. Everest Consolidator Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MNTN)

Bloomia (NASDAQ:TULP – Get Free Report) and Everest Consolidator Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MNTN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bloomia and Everest Consolidator Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bloomia alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloomia -7.65% -28.26% -3.63% Everest Consolidator Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bloomia and Everest Consolidator Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloomia 1 0 0 0 1.00 Everest Consolidator Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloomia $48.58 million 0.14 -$5.74 million ($2.07) -1.89 Everest Consolidator Acquisition $290.09 million 2.50 -$114.50 million ($1.55) -6.33

This table compares Bloomia and Everest Consolidator Acquisition”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bloomia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Everest Consolidator Acquisition. Everest Consolidator Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bloomia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Bloomia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Everest Consolidator Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Bloomia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.3% of Everest Consolidator Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bloomia has a beta of 2.86, suggesting that its stock price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Consolidator Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Everest Consolidator Acquisition beats Bloomia on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bloomia

(Get Free Report)

Lendway, Inc. operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Everest Consolidator Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to a effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses in the financial services sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.