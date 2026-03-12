JFB Construction Stock Set to Split on Tuesday, March 24th (NASDAQ:JFB)

JFB Construction Holding (NASDAQ:JFB – Free Report) shares are going to split on Tuesday, March 24th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 10th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ JFB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.92. 132,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,193. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.43. JFB Construction has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JFB Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JFB Construction in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, JFB Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JFB Construction by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Yorkville Advisors Global LP acquired a new position in JFB Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in JFB Construction during the third quarter worth about $258,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFB Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JFB Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $604,000.

JFB is a commercial and residential real estate construction and development company. The Company’s management is dedicated to delivering high-quality services to commercial and residential markets, such as retail corporate buildouts, multifamily community developments and luxury residential homes, with a focus on fostering long-term relationships with clients, partners, and communities. Our comprehensive suite of services encompasses everything from initial project planning and design to the final stages of construction and project management.

