Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Short Interest Update

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,679 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the February 12th total of 5,125 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,433 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,433 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:HOVNP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,391. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $21.83.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4766 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A ( NASDAQ:HOVNP Free Report ) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company active primarily in the United States. Through its network of land development and construction operations, the company designs, builds and sells single-family detached and attached homes, condominiums and active-adult communities. In addition to its core homebuilding business, Hovnanian provides financing, mortgage banking, title insurance and closing services to homebuyers through its wholly owned financial services subsidiaries.

