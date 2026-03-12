Reviewing Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) and Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) and Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and Ardelyx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addex Therapeutics N/A -80.69% -69.69% Ardelyx -15.12% -40.63% -13.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of Addex Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of Ardelyx shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Addex Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Ardelyx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Addex Therapeutics has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ardelyx has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Addex Therapeutics and Ardelyx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Addex Therapeutics 1 0 0 0 1.00 Ardelyx 1 0 8 1 2.90

Ardelyx has a consensus price target of $15.56, suggesting a potential upside of 174.83%. Given Ardelyx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ardelyx is more favorable than Addex Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and Ardelyx”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Addex Therapeutics $31,232.00 286.38 $8.02 million ($5.74) -1.26 Ardelyx $407.32 million 3.41 -$61.60 million ($0.25) -22.64

Addex Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ardelyx. Ardelyx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Addex Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ardelyx beats Addex Therapeutics on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder. Addex Therapeutics Ltd has license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel mGlu2 PAM compounds for the treatment of CNS and related diseases; license and research agreement with Indivior PLC discovery, development, and commercialization of novel GABAB PAM compounds for the treatment of addiction and other CNS diseases; and The CharcotMarieTooth Association to evaluate the role of GABAB PAM compounds in preclinical models of CMT1A. The company was formerly known as Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Addex Therapeutics Ltd was founded in 2002 and is based in Geneva, Switzerland.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation. It also develops XPHOZAH, which is in Phase III clinical trial to reduce serum phosphorus in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia; RDX013, a potassium secretagogue, for the treatment of elevated serum potassium, or hyperkalemia, a problem among patients with kidney and/or heart failure; and RDX020, for adult patients with metabolic acidosis, a serious electrolyte disorder. The company has agreements with Kyowa Kirin, Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial Development Co. Ltd., and Knight Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of tenapanor in their respective territories. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

