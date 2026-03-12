Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) CEO Sells $811,224.00 in Stock

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $811,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 281,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,047,851.76. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE EMR traded down $7.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.08. 3,355,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,595. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 12.72%.The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.28%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Farmers National Bank boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 5,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Advisortrust Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

