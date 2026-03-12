Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,723 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the February 12th total of 28,567 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,995 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,995 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMOM. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $777,000. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank increased its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 84,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF alerts:

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,266. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average is $38.66. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $45.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.9636 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (IMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-North America stocks, screened for their strong and consistent momentum. IMOM was launched on Dec 23, 2015 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.