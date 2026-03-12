Lloyd Carney Sells 650 Shares of Visa (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

V stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $306.36. 7,512,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,240,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $327.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.61. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.00 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 446.2% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 200.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.65.

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

