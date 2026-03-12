FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.27 and last traded at $24.27. Approximately 111,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 143,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Down 0.2%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDTF. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 1,290,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,047,000 after purchasing an additional 72,245 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank boosted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 847,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,308,000 after purchasing an additional 128,795 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 742,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,022,000 after buying an additional 52,405 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 184,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 23,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 58.4% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 137,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 50,706 shares during the period.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

