Short Interest in Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTO) Rises By 212.0%

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,203,718 shares, a growth of 212.0% from the February 12th total of 706,392 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,530,944 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,530,944 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KLTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Klotho Neurosciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Klotho Neurosciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Klotho Neurosciences
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klotho Neurosciences
Klotho Neurosciences Price Performance
KLTO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.53. 2,238,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,989,138. Klotho Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 9.08.
Klotho Neurosciences Company Profile
Klotho Neurosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for neurological and age-related disorders, and specialty diagnostics. Its products include cell and gene therapies to mitigate age-related pathologies, such as dementia symptoms, and Alzheimer and neuromuscular diseases; biologics/biosimilars in the treatment of cancer; and melanocortin receptors. The company has a strategic partnership with Japan’s Okinawa Research Center for the research and development of Klotho gene therapy in enhancing longevity and reducing age-related diseases.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Klotho Neurosciences
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
- The largest IPO in history is coming
- Trump’s NEW Executive Order – BIG Changes Coming to Retirement Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Klotho Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klotho Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.