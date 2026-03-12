Short Interest in Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTO) Rises By 212.0%

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,203,718 shares, a growth of 212.0% from the February 12th total of 706,392 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,530,944 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,530,944 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Klotho Neurosciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Klotho Neurosciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klotho Neurosciences

Klotho Neurosciences Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brummer Multi Strategy AB purchased a new position in shares of Klotho Neurosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Klotho Neurosciences by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 167,905 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Klotho Neurosciences during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Klotho Neurosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Klotho Neurosciences by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 160,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

KLTO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.53. 2,238,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,989,138. Klotho Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 9.08.

Klotho Neurosciences Company Profile

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for neurological and age-related disorders, and specialty diagnostics. Its products include cell and gene therapies to mitigate age-related pathologies, such as dementia symptoms, and Alzheimer and neuromuscular diseases; biologics/biosimilars in the treatment of cancer; and melanocortin receptors. The company has a strategic partnership with Japan’s Okinawa Research Center for the research and development of Klotho gene therapy in enhancing longevity and reducing age-related diseases.

