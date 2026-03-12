Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) Trading Up 6.3% – Should You Buy?

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.65. 94,856 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 50,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVCT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvectis Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Nuvectis Pharma Trading Down 3.3%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $238.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of -0.31.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCT. Occam Crest Management LP lifted its stake in Nuvectis Pharma by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Occam Crest Management LP now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Nuvectis Pharma by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuvectis Pharma by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectis Pharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics using its proprietary Cellporting delivery platform. The company’s core technology is designed to facilitate the transport of therapeutic proteins and peptides across cellular membranes and into target intracellular compartments, including the nucleus. By overcoming a key barrier in biologics delivery, Nuvectis aims to expand the range of treatable diseases with macromolecular drugs that have traditionally been limited by poor cellular uptake.

The Nuvectis pipeline encompasses multiple preclinical and early-stage clinical programs targeting rare genetic and metabolic disorders.

