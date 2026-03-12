Rajesh Kalathur Buys 2,671 Shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Stock

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) Director Rajesh Kalathur purchased 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.30 per share, with a total value of $494,936.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,640.80. This trade represents a 117.92% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
AMT stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,070,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.47. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $166.88 and a one year high of $234.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 23.76%.The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $217.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.35.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in American Tower by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.
Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.
