Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.15, FiscalAI reports. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 490.11% and a negative net margin of 73.07%.The firm had revenue of ($23.42) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 million.

Pixelworks Stock Down 2.6%

NASDAQ:PXLW traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 48,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,373. The company has a market cap of $37.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PXLW. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Pixelworks from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of Pixelworks

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pixelworks by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Pixelworks during the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Pixelworks in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc (NASDAQ:PXLW) is a provider of video processing semiconductors and software solutions designed to enhance display performance across a range of consumer and commercial applications. The company’s core offerings include high-performance video processing SoCs, pixel processing silicon, and accompanying firmware that deliver advanced image enhancement, color calibration, and high-dynamic-range (HDR) support. These solutions are tailored to improve picture quality, reduce latency, and optimize power consumption in digital displays.

Pixelworks’ product portfolio addresses diverse end markets such as digital projectors, flat-panel televisions, set-top boxes, mobile devices, automotive infotainment displays, and digital signage.

