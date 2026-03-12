Ascletis Pharma (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.9550.

Ascletis Pharma Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65.

Get Ascletis Pharma alerts:

About Ascletis Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Ascletis Pharma (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Hangzhou, China, dedicated to the research, development and commercialization of therapies for viral and liver diseases. Since its founding in 2013, the company has built an integrated platform spanning small‐molecule discovery, process chemistry and clinical development. Ascletis is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and maintains facilities for both clinical research and commercial manufacturing in Mainland China.

The company’s core pipeline focuses on direct‐acting antiviral agents targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV), hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascletis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascletis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.