Insider Selling: NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Director Sells $1,357,309.98 in Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) Director Louis Lange sold 44,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $1,357,309.98. Following the sale, the director owned 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,151.20. This represents a 81.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Down 4.9%

NASDAQ:NAMS traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.82. The company had a trading volume of 516,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,478. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.35.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.23). NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 906.22%.The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NAMS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright raised shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered NewAmsterdam Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NAMS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 4,425.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small‐molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small‐molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.