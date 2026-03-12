Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06), FiscalAI reports.

Molecular Partners Trading Down 3.1%

MOLN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482. Molecular Partners has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $5.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOLN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Molecular Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Molecular Partners from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molecular Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Institutional Trading of Molecular Partners

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Molecular Partners stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Molecular Partners AG Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, specializing in the design and development of DARPin® (Designed Ankyrin Repeat Protein) therapies. These small, modular proteins are engineered to bind with high specificity and affinity to disease-relevant targets. The company’s technology platform aims to deliver novel treatments across multiple therapeutic areas by leveraging the unique properties of DARPins, including stability, tissue penetration and multi-specific binding capabilities.

The company’s development pipeline spans infectious diseases, ophthalmology and oncology.

