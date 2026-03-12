Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $130.61 and last traded at $131.15. Approximately 9,052,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 10,442,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Qualcomm to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Qualcomm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Qualcomm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Qualcomm in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Qualcomm Trading Down 2.2%

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.20 and a 200-day moving average of $162.75.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,841. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $1,278,255.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,750.32. The trade was a 23.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,501 shares of company stock worth $7,784,198. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qualcomm

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. waypoint wealth counsel grew its position in shares of Qualcomm by 2.2% in the third quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 2,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 1.5% in the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Qualcomm by 4.5% during the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 0.6% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 3.7% during the third quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Featured Stories

