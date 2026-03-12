Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a positive return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $101.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.48 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $847.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $24.70.
In other Hallador Energy news, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley bought 20,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 267,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,906.62. This represents a 8.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.
HNRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Hallador Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.
Hallador Energy Company is a coal producer and mine operator trading on NASDAQ under the symbol HNRG. The company’s primary business activities center on the production and sale of bituminous thermal coal. Hallador’s operations encompass two surface mines: the Shoal Creek Mine located in southwestern Indiana and the Bull Mountain Mine situated in eastern Montana. Both sites are designed to extract high-quality coal reserves for the power generation market.
Hallador Energy markets its coal primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers across the United States.
