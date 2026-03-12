Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a positive return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $101.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.48 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $847.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $24.70.

In other Hallador Energy news, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley bought 20,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 267,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,906.62. This represents a 8.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hallador Energy by 11,110.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 294.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Hallador Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Hallador Energy Company is a coal producer and mine operator trading on NASDAQ under the symbol HNRG. The company’s primary business activities center on the production and sale of bituminous thermal coal. Hallador’s operations encompass two surface mines: the Shoal Creek Mine located in southwestern Indiana and the Bull Mountain Mine situated in eastern Montana. Both sites are designed to extract high-quality coal reserves for the power generation market.

Hallador Energy markets its coal primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers across the United States.

