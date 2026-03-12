ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 13,086 shares, an increase of 94.3% from the February 12th total of 6,735 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,063 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,063 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF Stock Down 2.2%

LRGE stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.51. 24,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.83 million, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.83. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF has a 52 week low of $60.72 and a 52 week high of $87.29.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Select ETF Company Profile

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation. LRGE was launched on May 22, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

