J Michael Stice Acquires 52,631 Shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) Director J Michael Stice purchased 52,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $99,998.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 207,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,478. The trade was a 33.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 12.4%

NYSE:KOS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.26. 51,901,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,697,779. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $294.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.46 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 54.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 500.6% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 914,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 761,861 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KOS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down from $3.40) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Friday, December 5th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $1.70 to $0.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.08.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Since its founding in 2003, the company has focused on identifying and developing hydrocarbon reserves in frontier and emerging basins around the world. Kosmos combines geological and geophysical expertise with a disciplined approach to acreage acquisition and partner selection to pursue high‐impact offshore exploration opportunities.

The company’s portfolio is anchored by assets in West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

