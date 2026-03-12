Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.8250 and last traded at $1.8480. 1,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 8,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.8718.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Golden Heaven Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a quick ratio of 25.01, a current ratio of 25.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22.

Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $300.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter.

Golden Heaven Group Inc (NASDAQ:GDHG) is a China-based company specializing in the research, development, production and distribution of environmentally friendly agricultural and industrial chemical products. Its core business activities include the manufacturing of organic and bio-based agricultural inputs such as organic fertilizers, biopesticides and plant growth regulators designed to enhance soil health and crop yields. In addition, Golden Heaven offers water‐treatment chemicals and air‐quality control agents for industrial applications.

The company’s product portfolio features Bacillus‐based biopesticides, proprietary organic fertilizer blends containing beneficial microorganisms and enzymatic additives, and specialty agents for industrial boiler desulfurization and wastewater remediation.

