Verbio (OTCMKTS:VBVBF) Shares Up 10.9% – Here’s Why

Verbio SE (OTCMKTS:VBVBF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.72 and last traded at $35.72. Approximately 130 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.20.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verbio in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Verbio currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63.

Verbio AG is a Germany-based renewable energy company focused on the production and sale of biofuels and biogas. The company’s core activities include the manufacturing of bioethanol from agricultural feedstocks such as grain and straw, the processing of rapeseed oil into biodiesel, and the upgrading of biogas into biomethane for injection into natural gas networks. In addition to liquid and gaseous fuels, Verbio produces animal feed and pellets, leveraging by-products from its biofuel plants.

Operating a network of production facilities across Germany—including sites in Leipzig, Schwedt, Zörbig, Neubrandenburg and Pinnow—Verbio serves industrial and utility customers throughout Europe.

