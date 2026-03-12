iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY) Trading Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.08 and last traded at $26.09. 314,891 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 199,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 118,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 28,025 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $634,000. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (IBDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2033, and December 15, 2033. IBDY was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

