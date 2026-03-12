Telix Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLPPF) Trading Up 8% – Still a Buy?

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:TLPPF – Get Free Report) was up 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.56 and last traded at $7.56. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.
Telix Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9%
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71.
Telix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Telix Pharmaceuticals is a molecularly targeted radiopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialisation of diagnostic and therapeutic products for oncology and rare diseases. The company leverages radioisotopes conjugated to disease-specific targeting agents, enabling precise imaging and treatment of cancerous lesions. Telix’s portfolio includes investigational imaging compounds, such as a gallium-68-labeled prostate cancer agent, alongside therapeutic candidates that deliver beta- or alpha-emitting isotopes directly to disease sites.
Telix’s lead diagnostic program focuses on positron emission tomography (PET) imaging for prostate cancer, designed to improve detection and staging accuracy.
