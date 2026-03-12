Telix Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLPPF) Trading Up 8% – Still a Buy?

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:TLPPF – Get Free Report) was up 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.56 and last traded at $7.56. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71.

Get Telix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Telix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telix Pharmaceuticals is a molecularly targeted radiopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialisation of diagnostic and therapeutic products for oncology and rare diseases. The company leverages radioisotopes conjugated to disease-specific targeting agents, enabling precise imaging and treatment of cancerous lesions. Telix’s portfolio includes investigational imaging compounds, such as a gallium-68-labeled prostate cancer agent, alongside therapeutic candidates that deliver beta- or alpha-emitting isotopes directly to disease sites.

Telix’s lead diagnostic program focuses on positron emission tomography (PET) imaging for prostate cancer, designed to improve detection and staging accuracy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.