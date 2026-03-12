Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1311 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HNDL traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $22.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,137. The company has a market capitalization of $635.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.73. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF Company Profile

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

