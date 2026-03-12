Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV) Shares Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.53 and last traded at $43.60. Approximately 55,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 74,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.73.

Strive 500 ETF Trading Down 1.6%

The company has a market cap of $998.09 million, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.69.

Get Strive 500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRV. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strive 500 ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Strive 500 ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 68,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Strive 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HORAN Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Strive 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Strive 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC now owns 615,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,573,000 after purchasing an additional 31,171 shares in the last quarter.

About Strive 500 ETF

The Strive 500 ETF (STRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 500 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 500 largest companies across all sectors in the US equity market. STRV was launched on Sep 15, 2022 and is managed by Strive.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strive 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strive 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.