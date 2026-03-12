Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Insider Sells $136,608.00 in Stock

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) insider Katrina Lindsey sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.04, for a total value of $136,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,798.56. This trade represents a 4.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASY traded down $11.19 on Thursday, reaching $673.81. The stock had a trading volume of 390,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $639.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $577.87. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.33 and a 1-year high of $696.66. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.55. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 3.83%.The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 179,938.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,659,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,687 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,068,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,671,000 after acquiring an additional 310,470 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 890,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,635,000 after purchasing an additional 502,104 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 35.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,403,000 after acquiring an additional 206,777 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,416,000 after purchasing an additional 52,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

More Casey’s General Stores News

Here are the key news stories impacting Casey’s General Stores this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $688.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group set a $706.00 price objective on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $725.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $698.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASY

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company’s stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.