Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Insider Sells $136,608.00 in Stock

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) insider Katrina Lindsey sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.04, for a total value of $136,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,798.56. This trade represents a 4.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance
NASDAQ CASY traded down $11.19 on Thursday, reaching $673.81. The stock had a trading volume of 390,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $639.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $577.87. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.33 and a 1-year high of $696.66. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65.
Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.55. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 3.83%.The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.
Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 179,938.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,659,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,687 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,068,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,671,000 after acquiring an additional 310,470 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 890,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,635,000 after purchasing an additional 502,104 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 35.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,403,000 after acquiring an additional 206,777 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,416,000 after purchasing an additional 52,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.
More Casey’s General Stores News
- Positive Sentiment: Company guidance calls for 18%–20% EBITDA growth and management is accelerating prepared‑food offerings and store expansion, a clear growth driver for margins and same-store sales. Casey’s outlines 18%-20% EBITDA growth guidance while expanding prepared foods and store base
- Positive Sentiment: Recent results were strong (record/beat quarter) and the shares hit a new 52‑week high, supporting momentum and growth narratives. Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple bullish analyst notes and positive screens (RBC, Jefferies, Zacks pieces on momentum/growth and a technical “golden cross”) are supporting demand and investor interest. Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says Here’s Why Casey’s General Stores (CASY) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data posted shows zero shares/NaN changes (likely a reporting/data anomaly) and a 0.0 days-to-cover — not meaningful by itself but worth watching if reporting is corrected.
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro impact: rising national gas prices (reported recently) could support fuel margin dollars but may pressure overall consumer traffic if sustained; impact on convenience retail is mixed. Gas Prices Have Jumped Since the Iran War Began, But Is It Enough to Keep Americans Off the Roads?
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces from Seeking Alpha and multiple Zacks articles highlight both upside potential and technical interest — these increase visibility but may have mixed timing effects on the stock. Casey’s General Stores: We Were Wrong (Seeking Alpha)
- Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target (to $605) but maintained a “neutral” rating — the new target implies downside vs. the recent share price and may have triggered selling/position trimming by investors. Goldman Sachs raises price target on Casey’s; keeps neutral rating
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CASY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $688.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group set a $706.00 price objective on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $725.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $698.20.
About Casey’s General Stores
Casey’s General Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.
The company’s stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.
