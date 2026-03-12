Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ) Stock Price Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.81 and last traded at $41.88. 5,121 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 4,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.
Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Stock Down 0.1%
The company has a market capitalization of $54.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average is $42.43.
Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.4162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 97.0%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile
The Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (DEMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Democratic Large Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees are highly supportive of Democratic candidates. DEMZ was launched on Nov 2, 2020 and is managed by RAM.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Democratic Large Cap Core ETF
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Iran Conflict Reveals Trump’s Most Powerful Weapon
- Trump’s NEW Executive Order – BIG Changes Coming to Retirement Accounts
- Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Receive News & Ratings for Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Democratic Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.