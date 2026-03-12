Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ) Stock Price Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.81 and last traded at $41.88. 5,121 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 4,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $54.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average is $42.43.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.4162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 97.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF stock. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF ( NASDAQ:DEMZ Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. Winnow Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (DEMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Democratic Large Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees are highly supportive of Democratic candidates. DEMZ was launched on Nov 2, 2020 and is managed by RAM.

