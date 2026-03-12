SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Issues Q1 2027 Earnings Guidance

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.010-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $276.0 million-$278.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.2 million. SentinelOne also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 0.320-0.380 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on S. Oppenheimer cut their target price on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

Shares of S stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,456,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,280,936. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.77.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $271.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.18 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 43.04%.SentinelOne has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 51,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $780,116.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,321,592.96. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Peek acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $595,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,034 shares of company stock worth $2,869,591. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 25.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SentinelOne by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 22.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

