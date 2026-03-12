Short Interest in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Declines By 56.8%

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 147,032 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the February 12th total of 340,070 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 414,515 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 414,515 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA SUB traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $106.84. 421,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,288. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.85. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.51.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUB. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 337,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,981,000 after buying an additional 25,067 shares during the period. Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 82,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. O Domhnaill Enterprises Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the short-term investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.