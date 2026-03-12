United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This is a 11.1% increase from United Maritime’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

United Maritime has a payout ratio of -44.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

United Maritime Stock Down 3.4%

USEA stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.01. 155,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,888. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. United Maritime has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About United Maritime

United Maritime ( NASDAQ:USEA ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. United Maritime had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 10.18%.

United Maritime Corporation is a Marshall Islands–incorporated shipping company that provides seaborne transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. Traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol USEA, the company markets its tanker services to major oil producers, traders and refiners around the world. Its business model combines vessel ownership with time-charter contracts to deliver tailored shipping solutions across the energy supply chain.

The company’s fleet is composed primarily of medium‐ and large‐sized oil tankers, including Aframax and Suezmax vessels.

