Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) Short Interest Up 183.9% in February

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 13,444 shares, an increase of 183.9% from the February 12th total of 4,735 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,242 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Stock Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA:SPD traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.60. 22,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.67 million, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.74. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.54 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,602,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 3,528.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 29,643 shares during the last quarter.

About Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

