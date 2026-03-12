Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) CFO Sells $69,000.00 in Stock

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Pello sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,571,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,536.20. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NRDY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,630. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. Nerdy Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.80.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $49.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.75 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 22.30% and a negative return on equity of 95.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nerdy Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nerdy in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Nerdy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nerdy by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 17,889 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nerdy by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Nerdy during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Nerdy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,650,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,674 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nerdy, Inc (NYSE:NRDY) is an American education technology company that operates a live online learning marketplace. Through its flagship Varsity Tutors platform, the company connects students, professionals and lifelong learners with a network of thousands of educators for personalized one-on-one tutoring, group classes and test preparation. The platform leverages proprietary matching algorithms to pair learners with instructors based on subject expertise, learning style and scheduling preferences.

Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Chuck Cohn, Nerdy began as Varsity Tutors in Washington, DC, before establishing its headquarters in St.

