Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $208.15 and last traded at $209.53. Approximately 44,039,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 52,705,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.65.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.93.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.73 and its 200 day moving average is $226.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. This trade represents a 65.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total transaction of $554,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,662,702. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,739. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amazon.com by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

