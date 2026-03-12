Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 5.9% – What’s Next?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $94.35 and last traded at $94.80. Approximately 2,881,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,774,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

Roku Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 166.32 and a beta of 1.98.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.25. Roku had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $310,602.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,779.92. This trade represents a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher T. Handman sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $286,614.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,614.43. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,374 shares of company stock worth $15,712,283. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,998,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,557,000 after acquiring an additional 322,858 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,298,000 after purchasing an additional 274,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,389,000 after purchasing an additional 168,214 shares during the period. Tableaux LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth $1,746,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Roku by 352.3% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,650,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company’s platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku’s product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

