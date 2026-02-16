Gartner, Inc. $IT Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 87.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,295 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Gartner were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IT. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 1,130.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,284.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Price Performance

IT stock opened at $158.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.18 and a 1 year high of $519.37.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 102.20% and a net margin of 11.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.300- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.57, for a total transaction of $50,505.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,270.22. This represents a 6.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca acquired 43,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $229.57 per share, for a total transaction of $9,940,381.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 111,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,622,996.41. The trade was a 63.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 price target on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gartner from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.70.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company’s offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

