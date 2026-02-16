PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 43,288 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,288 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $171,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $231.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $235.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.87 and its 200-day moving average is $211.83.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

