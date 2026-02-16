SMART Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

SMART Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 3.4% of SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SMART Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $8,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 193,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,859,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.7%

RDVY opened at $71.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.18. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1996 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.