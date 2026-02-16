Regency Centers Corporation $REG Holdings Decreased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,060 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at $33,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $76.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.68 and its 200-day moving average is $71.05. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. Regency Centers Corporation has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $78.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

REG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Friday, January 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Regency Centers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.79.

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company’s portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

