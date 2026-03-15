Aristotle Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,517,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,961,255 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $210,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 85.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3,820.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

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Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $47.28 and a one year high of $63.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.39.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $449.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.47 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.51%.Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Kim L. Jakovich sold 949 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $48,826.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,524.45. The trade was a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Margaret M. Rowe sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $44,505.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,742 shares in the company, valued at $296,803.98. This trade represents a 13.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,477 shares of company stock worth $1,586,655. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBSH shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $62.00 price objective on Commerce Bancshares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

View Our Latest Research Report on Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company primarily engaged in providing a broad range of banking and financial services across the Midwest. Through its principal subsidiary, Commerce Bank, the company offers commercial and consumer banking, treasury management, trust and wealth advisory, and mortgage lending. Its diversified product suite includes deposit and loan products, cash management solutions, capital markets services, and private banking designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and large corporations.

The company’s commercial banking group delivers tailored credit facilities, equipment and inventory financing, asset-based lending, and merchant services.

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