Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $17.04 Million Stock Holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. $GRDN

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 649,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,790 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services were worth $17,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,682,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,854,000 after buying an additional 79,652 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after acquiring an additional 36,072 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 8.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,056,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,705,000 after acquiring an additional 80,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 9.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,055,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after acquiring an additional 88,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 418.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,046,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,922,000 after acquiring an additional 845,048 shares in the last quarter.

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Guardian Pharmacy Services Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of GRDN stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.41. Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $37.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Guardian Pharmacy Services ( NYSE:GRDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Guardian Pharmacy Services had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 3.40%.The company had revenue of $397.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.04 million. Guardian Pharmacy Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRDN. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRDN

Guardian Pharmacy Services Profile

(Free Report)

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes. The company’s Guardian Compass includes dashboards created using data from its data warehouse to help its local pharmacies plan, track, and optimize their business operations; and GuardianShield Programs for LTCFs.

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