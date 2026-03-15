OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OnKure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

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OnKure Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ OKUR opened at $3.78 on Friday. OnKure Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $51.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.45.

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.16. As a group, analysts forecast that OnKure Therapeutics will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OnKure Therapeutics by 97.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,839,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OnKure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,941,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OnKure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,118,000. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in OnKure Therapeutics by 417.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 782,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 631,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in OnKure Therapeutics by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 816,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 548,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

OnKure Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OnKure Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: OKUR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for oncology and autoimmune diseases. Headquartered in Westlake Village, California, OnKure is advancing small molecule drug candidates designed to modulate key signaling pathways implicated in cancer cell growth and immune system function.

The company’s lead oncology asset, OKI-179, is an orally available histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor being evaluated in Phase I and Phase II clinical studies for a range of solid tumors.

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