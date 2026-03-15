MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

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MacroGenics Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.54. The company has a market cap of $190.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.45.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.20. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 120.19% and a negative net margin of 49.91%.The company had revenue of $41.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.81 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in MacroGenics by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 240,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 66,368 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in MacroGenics by 521.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 265,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 222,751 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in MacroGenics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,324,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

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MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of monoclonal antibody–based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company leverages proprietary Fc engineering technologies to enhance immune engagement and extend the activity of its antibodies. Since its founding in 2000, MacroGenics has advanced several product candidates through clinical trials, most notably margetuximab, a HER2-targeted antibody designed to improve outcomes in patients with HER2-positive breast cancer.

Central to MacroGenics’ research platform are its ADAPTIR and Trident bispecific antibody technologies.

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