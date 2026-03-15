Anson Funds Management LP Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in UMH Properties, Inc. $UMH

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 945,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 16,417 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 13.8% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 41,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in UMH Properties by 12.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

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UMH Properties Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:UMH opened at $14.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 8.93 and a quick ratio of 8.93. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 209.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $66.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million. UMH Properties had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 4.43%. UMH Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,285.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UMH shares. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of UMH Properties to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, January 5th. B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on UMH Properties from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

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About UMH Properties

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle (RV) communities. The company’s business model centers on providing affordable housing solutions by offering land lease lots and home sales in well-maintained, amenity-rich settings. UMH Properties focuses on maximizing occupancy and enhancing tenant satisfaction through professional on-site management and ongoing community improvements.

The company generates revenue through rental lot fees, home sales and related community services.

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