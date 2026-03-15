iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $HYG Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,720,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 184,894 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 11.6% of BNP Paribas’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. BNP Paribas owned 1.99% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $383,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12,840.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 111,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $79.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.72. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.08 and a 12-month high of $81.36.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider. The Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, and components primarily include consumer services, financial, industrials, and oil and gas companies.

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