Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys 169,528 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. $HIW

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 80.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 169,528 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Highwoods Properties worth $12,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HIW shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 price target on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.54. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $203.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.08 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 20.10%.The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.680 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.3%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.99%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, leases and manages office properties. The company’s portfolio is primarily focused on Class A office space, with an emphasis on high-quality buildings in key urban and suburban submarkets. Highwoods seeks to generate long-term, recurring revenues through a mix of in-place lease renewals, strategic dispositions and build-to-suit developments. Its asset management platform drives operational efficiencies and tenant service initiatives across its holdings.

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Highwoods Properties has expanded its presence to eight major metropolitan regions across the Southeastern United States and Texas.

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