Boothbay Fund Management LLC Cuts Position in Crane $CR

Boothbay Fund Management LLC reduced its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Crane worth $11,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Crane during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 57.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Crane by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $183.71 per share, for a total transaction of $183,710.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 410,667 shares in the company, valued at $75,443,634.57. This trade represents a 0.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason D. Feldman sold 2,693 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.95, for a total value of $543,851.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,546.05. This represents a 20.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,464 shares of company stock valued at $987,470. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Crane Trading Down 4.4%

NYSE CR opened at $171.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 52 week low of $127.04 and a 52 week high of $214.31.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.10. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, January 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crane from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $215.00 price objective on Crane and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

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Crane Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

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